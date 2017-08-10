FCL Publix Recipes: Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living -- Tiki Chicken Skewers

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice, drained

1 medium red bell pepper

1 lb Deli chilled chicken tenders

1 cup white rice

12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce, divided

1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced and divided

Steps

Preheat grill. Drain pineapple (reserving 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1 cup juice); cut pepper and chicken into bite-size pieces. Cook rice following package instructions (using 1 cup pineapple juice in place of 1 cup water).

Thread chicken, reserved pineapple chunks, and peppers on skewers, alternating items. Brush skewers with half of the sauce, then place on grill; grill 4–6 minutes, turning often, or until grill-marked and chicken is 165°F. Brush with remaining half of sauce in last minute of cook time.

Slice onions; stir 2 tablespoons into rice. Serve skewers over rice; sprinkle with remaining green onions. Note: Skewer remaining pineapple and grill 1 minute on each side for a snack, or stir into rice with onions.

