FCL Publix Recipes: Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice

Tiki Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Rice
Servings: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (20-oz) can pineapple chunks in juice, drained
1 medium red bell pepper
1 lb Deli chilled chicken tenders
1 cup white rice
12 (6-inch) bamboo skewers
1/4 cup reduced-sodium teriyaki sauce, divided
1/4 cup green onions, thinly sliced and divided
Steps
Preheat grill. Drain pineapple (reserving 1 cup pineapple chunks and 1 cup juice); cut pepper and chicken into bite-size pieces. Cook rice following package instructions (using 1 cup pineapple juice in place of 1 cup water).
Thread chicken, reserved pineapple chunks, and peppers on skewers, alternating items. Brush skewers with half of the sauce, then place on grill; grill 4–6 minutes, turning often, or until grill-marked and chicken is 165°F. Brush with remaining half of sauce in last minute of cook time.
Slice onions; stir 2 tablespoons into rice. Serve skewers over rice; sprinkle with remaining green onions. Note: Skewer remaining pineapple and grill 1 minute on each side for a snack, or stir into rice with onions.
