FCL Publix Recipes: Zesty Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Vegetables

Zesty Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Vegetables

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1/4 cup + 1 teaspoon ginger salad dressing

Large zip-top bag

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup hot pepper sauce

1 package vegetable-rice side dish mix (5.4–5.9 oz)

Cooking spray

1 package frozen steamed protein-vegetable blend (10.8–12 oz)

Steps

Place pork and 1/4 cup dressing in bag; knead to coat and let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

Preheat grill (or grill pan). Melt butter. Combine butter, pepper sauce, and remaining 1 teaspoon dressing.

Prepare rice following stovetop package instructions.

Coat pork with spray; grill 10–12 minutes, turning often, or until grill-marked and 145°F. Brush with sauce during last 1 minute of cook time. Let pork stand 5 minutes.

Prepare vegetable blend following microwave package instructions. Slice pork and serve.

