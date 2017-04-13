FCL Publix Recipes: Welcoming Sides

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Welcoming Sides

Pimiento Potato Gratin

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced

1/4 cup diced pimientos, drained

1 (12-oz) package pimiento cheese dip

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups frozen potato puffs

Steps

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch baking dish with spray. Slice shallots. Combine in large bowl: shallots, pimientos, dip, milk, red pepper, onions, and salt until blended.

Toss potato puffs with dip mixture; transfer into baking dish. Bake 45–55 minutes or until potatoes are browned and sauce is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Holiday Carrot Salad

Ingredients

24 oz fresh baby rainbow (or baby-cut) carrots

2/3 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

4 limes, for zest/juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup presliced green onions



Steps

Bring 4 cups water to a boil for cooking carrots. Cut larger carrots into thirds and small carrots in half. Chop apricots. Grate/zest lime peel (no white; 1 teaspoon); squeeze limes for juice (1/4 cup).

Place carrots in boiling water and cover; cook 6 minutes (carrots will be al dente). Meanwhile, combine in medium saucepan on medium-high: zest, juice, oil, honey, red pepper, mustard, and salt; simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce thickens slightly.

Drain carrots thoroughly. Stir carrots, apricots, and onions into dressing; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until evenly coated. Salad may be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

Green Bean Cornbread Sauté

Ingredients

2 (12-oz) packages microwavable green beans

1/2 cup cornbread croutons (or stuffing)

4 tablespoons herb garlic butter, divided

8 oz presliced baby portabellas

Steps

Microwave beans on HIGH for 4–6 minutes or until tender. Crush croutons coarsely.

Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons butter in pan then add mushrooms; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

Stir in green beans and remaining 2 tablespoons butter; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until green beans are coated and hot. Toss beans with croutons. Serve.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with potato rolls and apple pie for dessert.



These sides are the perfect complement to roasted turkey, ham, or beef.

© 2017 WTLV-TV