FCL Publix Recipes: Vietnamese-Style Beef Pho

Vietnamese-Style Beef Pho

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, peeled and grated

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 cup prediced yellow onions

4 cups unsalted beef stock (or broth)

2 cups water

2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice (or pumpkin pie spice)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 (3-oz) packages oriental-flavor ramen noodles

1 (1-inch-thick) New York strip steak (about 1 lb), thinly sliced

1 lime, cut into wedges

1/2 cup fresh basil

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1 cup fresh bean sprouts

Steps

Peel and grate ginger. Preheat stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pot; add ginger, garlic, and yellow onions; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned and onions are tender.

Add stock, water, five-spice, cinnamon, and seasoning from ramen noodles; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 2–3 minutes. Trim fat from beef, then cut in half, then across the grain into thin slices (wash hands).

Break ramen noodles in half and add to broth; cook 2–3 minutes or until tender. Remove pot from heat. Add sliced beef; let stand 2–3 minutes and until beef is 145°F.

Cut lime into wedges; tear basil and cilantro into pieces. Divide basil, cilantro, green onions, and bean sprouts evenly between four bowls. Ladle soup mixture into each bowl and garnish with a lime wedge. Serve.

