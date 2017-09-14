FCL Publix Recipes: Vietnamese-Style Beef Pho

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Vietnamese-Style Beef Pho
Servings: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, peeled and grated
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 cup prediced yellow onions
4 cups unsalted beef stock (or broth)
2 cups water
2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice (or pumpkin pie spice)
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 (3-oz) packages oriental-flavor ramen noodles
1 (1-inch-thick) New York strip steak (about 1 lb), thinly sliced
1 lime, cut into wedges
1/2 cup fresh basil
1/2 cup fresh cilantro
1/4 cup presliced green onions
1 cup fresh bean sprouts
Steps
Peel and grate ginger. Preheat stockpot on medium 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pot; add ginger, garlic, and yellow onions; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring often, or until lightly browned and onions are tender.
Add stock, water, five-spice, cinnamon, and seasoning from ramen noodles; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 2–3 minutes. Trim fat from beef, then cut in half, then across the grain into thin slices (wash hands).
Break ramen noodles in half and add to broth; cook 2–3 minutes or until tender. Remove pot from heat. Add sliced beef; let stand 2–3 minutes and until beef is 145°F.
Cut lime into wedges; tear basil and cilantro into pieces. Divide basil, cilantro, green onions, and bean sprouts evenly between four bowls. Ladle soup mixture into each bowl and garnish with a lime wedge. Serve.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs