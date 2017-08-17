FCL Publix Recipes: Tropical Shrimp Salad

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Tropical Shrimp Salad
Servings: 2
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1/4 cup fresh kiwi, peeled and coarsely chopped
1/4 cup fresh pineapple, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup fresh mango, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup banana chips, coarsely crushed
1/4 cup shredded coconut
1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed
1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning
Cooking spray
3 oz baby spinach
2 oz crumbled goat cheese
3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette
Steps
Peel kiwi and chop; chop pineapple, mango, and macadamia nuts. Crush chips. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add coconut to pan; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until lightly toasted.
Remove from pan and set aside.
Return pan to heat. Coat shrimp with seasoning and spray; place in pan. Cook 4–5 minutes and until shrimp are opaque. Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve.
