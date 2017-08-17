FCL Publix Recipes: Tropical Shrimp Salad

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Tropical Shrimp Salad

Servings: 2

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup fresh kiwi, peeled and coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh pineapple, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh mango, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup banana chips, coarsely crushed

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/2 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed

1 teaspoon chipotle garlic seasoning

Cooking spray

3 oz baby spinach

2 oz crumbled goat cheese

3 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette

Steps

Peel kiwi and chop; chop pineapple, mango, and macadamia nuts. Crush chips. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add coconut to pan; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until lightly toasted.

Remove from pan and set aside.

Return pan to heat. Coat shrimp with seasoning and spray; place in pan. Cook 4–5 minutes and until shrimp are opaque. Place all ingredients (except dressing) in salad bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Serve.

