FCL Publix Recipes: Thai Grilled Chicken Thighs with Tomato Salad

Thai Grilled Chicken Thighs with Tomato Salad

Servings: 4

Total Time: 1 hour

Active Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons fresh basil, coarsely chopped, divided

4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped, divided

1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, finely grated

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

1 tablespoons fish sauce (or clam juice)

Large zip-top bag

1 lb chicken thighs

4 medium tomatoes, coarsely chopped

Cooking spray

Steps

Chop basil and cilantro; peel and grate ginger. Combine 3 tablespoons basil, 3 tablespoons cilantro, ginger, brown sugar, soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, sriracha, and fish sauce until blended. Reserve one-half of marinade.

Place other half of the marinade in zip-top bag; add chicken and knead to coat. Let stand 30 minutes (or overnight) to marinate.

Preheat grill on medium. Chop tomatoes and toss to coat with reserved marinade.

Coat chicken with spray; grill 8–10 minutes on each side, turning often, or until grill-marked and 165°F. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon each basil and cilantro before serving. Serve with tomato salad.

