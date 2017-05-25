FCL Publix Recipes: Super Burgers

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Super Burgers
Servings: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 (6-oz) package fresh sliced portabellas
Cooking spray
1 lb grass-fed organic ground beef
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
6 tablespoons ranch dressing
4 whole wheat hamburger buns
Steps
Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Add mushrooms to bowl; coat with cooking spray. Place beef and 1/2 cup cheese in second bowl; mix until blended. Form beef into 4 patties.
Grill mushrooms 3–4 minutes, turning once, or until charred with grill marks; transfer to cutting board. Place burgers on grill; grill 3–4 minutes without turning. Flip burgers over; top each with remaining 1 cup cheese. Grill 4–5 more minutes or until cheese melts and meat is 160°F.
Chop mushrooms coarsely; toss with 2 tablespoons dressing. Coat bottom 1/2 of each bun with 1 tablespoon of remaining 4 tablespoons dressing; place burgers on bun. Top each burger with 1/4 cup mushroom mixture and top half of bun. Serve.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs