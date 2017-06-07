FCL Publix Recipes: Spinach-Artichoke Cubed Steak with Rice Salad

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Spinach-Artichoke Cubed Steak with Rice Salad

Servings: 4



Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/4 lb beef cubed steaks

1 cup Deli artichoke and spinach dip, divided

1 cup Italian panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup reduced-fat milk

1 (8.5-oz) package precooked rice and quinoa blend

1 (7.5-oz) package true bleu salad kit

Steps

Coat beef evenly with 1/2 cup spinach dip. Dredge meat through panko; press with fingertips to evenly coat (wash hands). Halve tomatoes.

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan; add beef and cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned and 160°F. Remove beef from pan and drain on paper towel.

Remove remaining oil from pan and reduce heat to low. Pour milk and remaining 1/2 cup dip into pan; simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring often, or until hot and sauce thickens.

Microwave rice following package instructions. Combine salad greens (3 cups) and kit ingredients (nuts, cheese, raisins, and dressing) in large bowl; toss with rice and tomatoes. Slice beef into bite-size strips and place on top of rice mixture; top with sauce. Serve.