FCL Publix Recipes: Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta

Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta

Servings: 6

Total Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare sausage through step 1 and start pasta (15 minutes)

Prepare bruschetta and complete sausage; serve (25 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli

Ingredients

2 shallots, finely chopped

6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped

1 lb mild Italian chicken sausage

3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)

10 oz frozen (or fresh) cheese ravioli pasta

1 container fresh (or frozen) prediced butternut squash (12–16 oz)

2 tablespoons herb garlic butter

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

Chop shallots, garlic, and sage. Remove sausage from casing (wash hands). Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place sausage, garlic, and shallots in pan; cook 5–6 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains. Remove from pan; set aside.

Pour stock in same pan; bring to a boil, then add pasta. Cook pasta 6 minutes, then add butternut squash. Cook 6–7 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until two-thirds of the liquid has been absorbed and pasta and squash are tender.

Reduce heat to low; return sausage mixture to pan. Stir in butter, spinach, and sage; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until squash breaks apart. Remove pan from heat; stir in cheese. Serve.

Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta

Ingredients

8 oz Bakery baguette, sliced

1/4 cup olive oil

6 large sage leaves

1 cup chunky roasted-garlic pasta sauce

3/4 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Steps

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 4–5 minutes. Cut bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place oil in pan; add sage leaves and cook 2 minutes or until leaves start to curl. Remove leaves and drain on a paper towel. Add bread slices to same pan and coat both sides in oil; cook 1–2 minutes, on each side, or until toasted (in batches, if needed).

Place pasta sauce in microwave-safe dish; cook on HIGH for 1 minute or until hot. Crumble crispy sage leaves; combine with ricotta, salt, and pepper. Spread pasta sauce on each bread slice; top with a dollop of ricotta mixture. Serve.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend and fruit parfaits for dessert.

Don't enjoy the taste of sage? Substitute an equal amount of fresh parsley instead.