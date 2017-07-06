FCL Publix Recipes: Refreshing Summer Recipes

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Grilled Peach Gazpacho
Servings: 4
Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Active Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 seedless cucumber, coarsely chopped
2 medium fresh peaches, pitted
1 red bell pepper
1 jalapeño pepper
4 cloves garlic
4 (12-inch) wooden skewers
8 cherry tomatoes
Cooking spray
1 cup water
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon chipotle roasted garlic seasoning
1/4 cup presliced green onions
Steps
Preheat grill on high. Chop cucumber. Pit peaches, then cut into quarters. Remove seeds and stems from both peppers, then cut into chunks.
Thread 1 clove of garlic onto each skewer, then peaches, peppers, and tomatoes, alternating items. Coat skewers with spray and place on grill; cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until charred. Transfer to cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Remove vegetables from skewers.
Place water and cucumber in blender; add 1 cup grilled vegetables and process until smooth. Chop remaining vegetables coarsely; chop cilantro and combine with vegetables. Combine in large bowl all ingredients (except green onions); chill 1 hour. Serve soup topped with green onions.
Golden Tomato and Peach Soup
Servings: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
3 medium yellow tomatoes
3 medium peaches, coarsely chopped
1 orange, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup arugula, coarsely chopped
Cooking spray
8 oz trinity mix (fresh diced onions, bell peppers, celery)
2 teaspoons minced roasted garlic
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon chipotle roasted garlic seasoning
1 cup water
4 teaspoons reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese
Steps
Cut tomatoes into large chunks. Pit peaches and chop. Peel and chop orange, discarding rind and seeds. Chop arugula.
Preheat medium, nonstick saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Remove pan from heat; coat with spray. Add trinity mix; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until tender. Stir in oranges, garlic, cumin, oregano, seasoning, and water; cook 2–3 more minutes or until orange chunks soften. Remove from heat.
Place tomatoes, peaches, and hot orange-vegetable mixture in blender; process on LOW until smooth. Pour soup back into pan on medium heat; simmer 8–10 minutes or until soup deepens in color. Stir in arugula and top with cheese; serve.
Cherry-Melon Hibiscus Refresher
Servings: 8
Total Time: 2 hours
Active Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
8 oz fresh cherries, pitted
3 limes, for zest/juice
4 cups seedless watermelon chunks (about 1 lb)
3 tablespoons agave nectar
8 cups water
4 raspberry hibiscus tea bags
Steps
Remove pits from cherries. Zest/grate lime peel (no white; 3 teaspoons); squeeze limes for juice (3 tablespoons).
Place in large bowl: cherries, zest, juice, watermelon, and agave; mash with potato masher. Bring water to boil, then carefully pour over fruit; add tea bags and let stand 30 minutes. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Strain fruit mixture, reserving liquid (press fruit against strainer with back of spoon); discard pulp. Pour drink over ice; serve.
