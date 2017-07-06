FCL Publix Recipes: Refreshing Summer Recipes

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Grilled Peach Gazpacho

Servings: 4 Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes Active Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients 1 seedless cucumber, coarsely chopped 2 medium fresh peaches, pitted 1 red bell pepper 1 jalapeño pepper 4 cloves garlic 4 (12-inch) wooden skewers 8 cherry tomatoes Cooking spray 1 cup water 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped 1 teaspoon chipotle roasted garlic seasoning 1/4 cup presliced green onions Steps Preheat grill on high. Chop cucumber. Pit peaches, then cut into quarters. Remove seeds and stems from both peppers, then cut into chunks. Thread 1 clove of garlic onto each skewer, then peaches, peppers, and tomatoes, alternating items. Coat skewers with spray and place on grill; cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until charred. Transfer to cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Remove vegetables from skewers. Place water and cucumber in blender; add 1 cup grilled vegetables and process until smooth. Chop remaining vegetables coarsely; chop cilantro and combine with vegetables. Combine in large bowl all ingredients (except green onions); chill 1 hour. Serve soup topped with green onions.

Golden Tomato and Peach Soup

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 medium yellow tomatoes

3 medium peaches, coarsely chopped

1 orange, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup arugula, coarsely chopped

Cooking spray

8 oz trinity mix (fresh diced onions, bell peppers, celery)

2 teaspoons minced roasted garlic

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon chipotle roasted garlic seasoning

1 cup water

4 teaspoons reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese

Steps

Cut tomatoes into large chunks. Pit peaches and chop. Peel and chop orange, discarding rind and seeds. Chop arugula.

Preheat medium, nonstick saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Remove pan from heat; coat with spray. Add trinity mix; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until tender. Stir in oranges, garlic, cumin, oregano, seasoning, and water; cook 2–3 more minutes or until orange chunks soften. Remove from heat.

Place tomatoes, peaches, and hot orange-vegetable mixture in blender; process on LOW until smooth. Pour soup back into pan on medium heat; simmer 8–10 minutes or until soup deepens in color. Stir in arugula and top with cheese; serve.

Cherry-Melon Hibiscus Refresher

Servings: 8 Total Time: 2 hours Active Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients 8 oz fresh cherries, pitted 3 limes, for zest/juice 4 cups seedless watermelon chunks (about 1 lb) 3 tablespoons agave nectar 8 cups water 4 raspberry hibiscus tea bags Steps Remove pits from cherries. Zest/grate lime peel (no white; 3 teaspoons); squeeze limes for juice (3 tablespoons). Place in large bowl: cherries, zest, juice, watermelon, and agave; mash with potato masher. Bring water to boil, then carefully pour over fruit; add tea bags and let stand 30 minutes. Cover and chill 1 hour. Strain fruit mixture, reserving liquid (press fruit against strainer with back of spoon); discard pulp. Pour drink over ice; serve.

