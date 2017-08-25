FCL Publix Recipes: Pork Chili Rancho

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Pork Chili Rancho

Servings: 4

Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 lime, for juice

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1 tablespoon salt-free Southwest chipotle seasoning

2 teaspoons agave nectar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup frozen seasoning blend

1 cup frozen riced cauliflower

1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

1 cup water

Steps

Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut pork into bite-size pieces (wash hands). Place in bowl: pork, seasoning, agave, and salt; toss to coat.

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and pork in pan; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned. Remove pork from pan. Stir in seasoning blend, cauliflower, garlic, and lime juice; cook and stir 3–4 minutes, or until browned.

Return pork to pan; stir in beans and water. Cook and stir 5 minutes and until pork is 145°F. Serve.

© 2017 WTLV-TV