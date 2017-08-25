FCL Publix Recipes: Pork Chili Rancho

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Pork Chili Rancho
Servings: 4
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 lime, for juice
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
1 tablespoon salt-free Southwest chipotle seasoning
2 teaspoons agave nectar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup frozen seasoning blend
1 cup frozen riced cauliflower
1 teaspoon minced roasted garlic
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
1 cup water
Steps
Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Cut pork into bite-size pieces (wash hands). Place in bowl: pork, seasoning, agave, and salt; toss to coat.
Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and pork in pan; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned. Remove pork from pan. Stir in seasoning blend, cauliflower, garlic, and lime juice; cook and stir 3–4 minutes, or until browned.
Return pork to pan; stir in beans and water. Cook and stir 5 minutes and until pork is 145°F. Serve.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs