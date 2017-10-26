FCL Publix Recipes: Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Servings: 4

Total Time: 45 minutes

Active Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare chili and begin to simmer (10 minutes)

Prepare salad 5 minutes before chili is complete; serve (35 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

Smoky Caesar Salad

Ingredients

2 ears fresh corn

1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit

2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce

1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped

Steps

Slice corn from cobs (about 1 1/2 cups) into salad bowl; scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Add dressing packet from salad kit and hot sauce to corn; stir until blended.

Chop tomatoes; peel, pit, and chop avocado. Add to bowl with remaining salad kit ingredients; toss to coat.

Serve.

Mole-Style Chili

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup prediced yellow onions

1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles

1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee

4 cups beef stock (or broth)

2 oz dark chocolate

1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped

Steps

Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and onions in pot; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until onions are tender. Add beef, seasoning, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains.

Drain beans. Stir in tomato paste, tomatoes, coffee, beans, and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes (or 1 hour). Break chocolate into pieces; stir in during last 5 minutes of cook time until melted and sauce has thickened. Peel, pit, and chop avocado. Top chili with avocado; serve. (Makes 8 servings.)

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with your favorite chili toppings such as avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, and cilantro, and fruit parfaits for dessert.

This is a non-traditional chili that is slightly bitter. Add 1 tablespoon additional brown sugar for a sweeter taste.

© 2017 WTLV-TV