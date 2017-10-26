FCL Publix Recipes: Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Mole-Style Chili with Smoky Caesar Salad
Servings: 4
Total Time: 45 minutes
Active Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Sequence
Prepare chili and begin to simmer (10 minutes)
Prepare salad 5 minutes before chili is complete; serve (35 minutes)
Cooking Instructions
Smoky Caesar Salad
Ingredients
2 ears fresh corn
1 (10-oz) Caesar salad kit
2 teaspoons chipotle hot sauce
1/2 cup smoked sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped
1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped
Steps
Slice corn from cobs (about 1 1/2 cups) into salad bowl; scrape cobs with back of knife to release remaining juices. Add dressing packet from salad kit and hot sauce to corn; stir until blended.
Chop tomatoes; peel, pit, and chop avocado. Add to bowl with remaining salad kit ingredients; toss to coat.
Serve.
Mole-Style Chili
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup prediced yellow onions
1 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat
1 (1.25-oz) package chili seasoning
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 (15-oz) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 (10-oz) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles
1/2 cup strong cold-brewed coffee
4 cups beef stock (or broth)
2 oz dark chocolate
1 ripe Hass avocado, coarsely chopped
Steps
Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil and onions in pot; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until onions are tender. Add beef, seasoning, pumpkin pie spice, and sugar; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, and until no pink remains.
Drain beans. Stir in tomato paste, tomatoes, coffee, beans, and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes (or 1 hour). Break chocolate into pieces; stir in during last 5 minutes of cook time until melted and sauce has thickened. Peel, pit, and chop avocado. Top chili with avocado; serve. (Makes 8 servings.)
Aprons Advice
Complete your meal with your favorite chili toppings such as avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, and cilantro, and fruit parfaits for dessert.
This is a non-traditional chili that is slightly bitter. Add 1 tablespoon additional brown sugar for a sweeter taste.
