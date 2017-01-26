FCL Publix Recipes: Kale and Farro Stew

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Kale and Farro Stew
Servings: 6
Total Time: 40 minutes
Active Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 medium fresh carrots, coarsely chopped
1 medium fresh yellow onion, coarsely chopped
2 ribs celery, coarsely chopped
4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1 lemon, for zest/juice
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
32 oz unsalted vegetable broth
1 (14.5-oz) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 cup farro
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt-free roasted garlic/herb seasoning
4 cups baby kale
1 (15.5-oz) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained
1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped
6 teaspoons reduced-fat feta cheese, divided
Prep
Chop carrots, onions, celery (1 cup each); chop garlic.
Zest/grate lemon peel (no white; 1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon).
Steps
Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil, carrots, onion, celery, and garlic in pan; cook and stir 3 minutes.
Stir in broth, tomatoes, farro, oregano, and seasoning; bring stew to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low and cover; simmer 20 minutes. Stir in kale and beans; cook 5–7 minutes or until farro and kale are tender. Chop parsley.
Stir in lemon juice, zest, and parsley. Place stew in serving bowls; top with cheese. Serve.
NOTE: You can add more vegetable broth to thin the stew. The farro will absorb more liquid as the stew stands.
