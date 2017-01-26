FCL Publix Recipes: Kale and Farro Stew

Get the latest Publix recipe on First Coast Living!

Kale and Farro Stew

Servings: 6

Total Time: 40 minutes

Active Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 medium fresh carrots, coarsely chopped

1 medium fresh yellow onion, coarsely chopped

2 ribs celery, coarsely chopped

4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 lemon, for zest/juice

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

32 oz unsalted vegetable broth

1 (14.5-oz) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 cup farro

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt-free roasted garlic/herb seasoning

4 cups baby kale

1 (15.5-oz) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, drained

1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

6 teaspoons reduced-fat feta cheese, divided

Prep

Chop carrots, onions, celery (1 cup each); chop garlic.

Zest/grate lemon peel (no white; 1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon).

Steps

Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil, carrots, onion, celery, and garlic in pan; cook and stir 3 minutes.

Stir in broth, tomatoes, farro, oregano, and seasoning; bring stew to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and cover; simmer 20 minutes. Stir in kale and beans; cook 5–7 minutes or until farro and kale are tender. Chop parsley.

Stir in lemon juice, zest, and parsley. Place stew in serving bowls; top with cheese. Serve.

NOTE: You can add more vegetable broth to thin the stew. The farro will absorb more liquid as the stew stands.