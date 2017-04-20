FCL Publix Recipes: Kalamata Chicken with Orzo

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Kalamata Chicken with Orzo
Servings: 6
Total Time: 3 hours
Active Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
3 3/4 lb chicken leg quarters
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning
5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)
8 oz mini sweet pepper rings
1 cup chicken broth
1 (8-oz) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
1/2 cup Greek yogurt ranch dressing
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 cup orzo pasta
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olive halves
3 cups baby spinach
Steps
Cut chicken in half, separating thigh and drumstick. Place in large bowl: oil, seasoning, and chicken; toss to coat (wash hands). Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes.
Place chicken in pan, skin-side down; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer chicken to slow cooker.
Add onions and peppers to sauté pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables begin to brown. Whisk broth, tomato sauce, dressing, and red pepper; stir into pan with onions and peppers until blended. Bring mixture to boil; pour over chicken. Cover slow cooker; cook on HIGH for 2 hours.
Stir in pasta and olives; cover and cook 30–45 more minutes until pasta is tender and chicken pulls easily from bone. Stir in spinach. Serve.
