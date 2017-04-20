FCL Publix Recipes: Kalamata Chicken with Orzo

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living and watch weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Kalamata Chicken with Orzo

Servings: 6

Total Time: 3 hours

Active Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 3/4 lb chicken leg quarters

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Greek seasoning

5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)

8 oz mini sweet pepper rings

1 cup chicken broth

1 (8-oz) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1/2 cup Greek yogurt ranch dressing

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 cup orzo pasta

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olive halves

3 cups baby spinach

Steps

Cut chicken in half, separating thigh and drumstick. Place in large bowl: oil, seasoning, and chicken; toss to coat (wash hands). Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes.

Place chicken in pan, skin-side down; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned. Transfer chicken to slow cooker.

Add onions and peppers to sauté pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables begin to brown. Whisk broth, tomato sauce, dressing, and red pepper; stir into pan with onions and peppers until blended. Bring mixture to boil; pour over chicken. Cover slow cooker; cook on HIGH for 2 hours.

Stir in pasta and olives; cover and cook 30–45 more minutes until pasta is tender and chicken pulls easily from bone. Stir in spinach. Serve.

