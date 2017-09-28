FCL Publix Recipes: Italian Bean Soup

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Italian Bean Soup

Servings: 8

Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 slices thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, bell peppers, celery)

2 (15.8-oz) cans great Northern beans (undrained)

1 (32-oz) container chicken broth (or stock)

2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce

1 cup fresh crinkle cut carrots

1 cup canned cut green beans

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup small or medium shell pasta

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 loaf Bakery Italian bread, optional

Steps

Preheat large, nonstick saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Cut bacon into small pieces (wash hands). Place olive oil in pan, then add bacon; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crispy. Remove bacon from pan (reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat in pan); set bacon aside.

Stir in garlic and seasoning blend; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in Northern beans, broth, pasta sauce, carrots, green beans, Italian seasoning, and pepper; cover and bring to a boil.

Stir in pasta and cover; return to boiling. Remove lid and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 8–10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Spoon soup into serving bowls; sprinkle each bowl with cheese and reserved bacon. Serve with bread, if desired.

© 2017 WTLV-TV