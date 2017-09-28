FCL Publix Recipes: Italian Bean Soup

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Italian Bean Soup
Servings: 8
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
3 slices thick-cut bacon
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic
1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, bell peppers, celery)
2 (15.8-oz) cans great Northern beans (undrained)
1 (32-oz) container chicken broth (or stock)
2 cups tomato basil pasta sauce
1 cup fresh crinkle cut carrots
1 cup canned cut green beans
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup small or medium shell pasta
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 loaf Bakery Italian bread, optional
Steps
Preheat large, nonstick saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Cut bacon into small pieces (wash hands). Place olive oil in pan, then add bacon; cook and stir 3-4 minutes or until crispy. Remove bacon from pan (reserve 2 tablespoons bacon fat in pan); set bacon aside.
Stir in garlic and seasoning blend; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in Northern beans, broth, pasta sauce, carrots, green beans, Italian seasoning, and pepper; cover and bring to a boil.
Stir in pasta and cover; return to boiling. Remove lid and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 8–10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Spoon soup into serving bowls; sprinkle each bowl with cheese and reserved bacon. Serve with bread, if desired.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs