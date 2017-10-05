FCL Publix Recipes: Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Honey Balsamic Autumn Chicken

Servings: 4

Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 chicken fillets (about 1 lb)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts

1 large fresh red pear

1 container fresh prediced butternut squash (12–16 oz)

Steps

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons oil in pan; season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 12–14 minutes, turning often, or until well-browned and 165°F.

Combine vinegar, honey, and Italian seasoning in a small saucepan on medium-low. Simmer 5–6 minutes or until mixture reduces by two-thirds and thickens.

Remove tough root end from sprouts and cut in half; place in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 minutes. Cut pear in half and remove core, then cut into bite-size pieces.

Add butternut squash and pears to sprouts; cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 more minutes or until sprouts are tender. Drain well. Return chicken to pan on medium-high; add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, sprouts mixture, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until lightly browned. Slice chicken; serve over vegetable mixture and drizzle with balsamic sauce.

