FCL Publix Recipes: Herb Salmon with Cherry Relish

Herb Salmon with Cherry Relish

Servings: 2

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets (5–6 oz each)

Large zip-top bag

1 tablespoon fresh basil, finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, finely chopped, divided

2 teaspoons chipotle roasted garlic seasoning, divided

3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup fresh cherries, pitted

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

Steps

Place salmon in bag. Chop herbs finely; combine basil, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon seasoning, and 2 teaspoons oil. Place herb mixture in bag with salmon. Seal bag and knead lightly to coat fillets.

Preheat grill. Pit cherries and chop roughly. Preheat small saucepan on medium 1–2 minutes. Place garlic and remaining 1 teaspoon oil in pan; cook 1–2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in cherries, vinegar, sugar, remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning, and 1 teaspoon thyme; cook relish 3–4 minutes or until thickened.

Place salmon on grill; cook 3–4 minutes on each side and until 145°F. Serve salmon topped with relish.