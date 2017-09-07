FCL Publix Recipes: Full-Tank Burrito with Street Fries

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Full-Tank Burrito with Street Fries

Servings: 6

Total Time: 45 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare fries and begin to bake (10 minutes)

Prepare burritos and complete fries; serve (35 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

Full-Tank Burrito

Ingredients

1 lime, for juice

1 lb top sirloin for stir-fry

1/4 cup teriyaki marinade

1 (14-oz) box macaroni & cheese dinner

4 slices bacon

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (12-oz) package presliced fajita mix (fresh sliced bell peppers and onions), coarsely chopped

6 (10-inch) flour tortillas

2 cups hot and spicy cheese crackers

Steps

Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Place beef, lime juice, and marinade in bowl; toss to coat. Prepare macaroni & cheese following stovetop package instructions. Microwave bacon following package instructions, then chop. Stir bacon into macaroni & cheese.

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan 2–3 minutes on medium-high. Chop vegetables. Place oil and beef in pan; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and 145°F. Remove beef from pan. Add vegetables to same pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender. Add vegetables to beef; toss to blend.

Microwave tortillas following package instructions. Place about 1/2 cup beef mixture in center of each tortilla; top

beef with about 2/3 cup of macaroni & cheese, then layer with 12 crackers. Fold in ends of tortilla and roll over filling to make a burrito. Serve.

Street Fries

Ingredients

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/4 cup teriyaki marinade

2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 (26-oz) package frozen french fries

Steps

Preheat oven to 425°F. Whisk mayonnaise, marinade, and sriracha until blended.

Bake fries following package instructions. Serve with sauce for dipping.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with coleslaw, fresh salad blend, green tea, and pound cake for dessert.

Assemble this recipe, then fold over the tortillas and cook like a quesadillas for fun, handheld treats.