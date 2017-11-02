WTLV
FCL Publix Recipes: Eggplant Roulades

WTLV 4:25 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Eggplant Roulades

Servings: 8
Total Time: 45 minutes
Active Time: 15 minutes
 
Ingredients
 
Nonstick aluminum foil
2 medium eggplants (about 3 lb)
Olive oil cooking spray
1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free Italian seasoning, divided
1/2 seedless cucumber, sliced 
3 plum tomatoes, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped
2 tablespoons walnut pieces, finely chopped
1/2 cup cucumber Greek yogurt dip
1 cup sliced roasted red peppers
3 cups spring mix salad blend
1 tablespoon balsamic glaze
 
Steps
 
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Cut eggplants lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 16 pieces); coat with spray and place on baking sheet. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon seasoning; bake 20–22 minutes or until tender. Chill 10 minutes.
 
Slice cucumber (1 cup) and tomatoes (1 cup) into 3-inch-long strips. Chop dill and walnuts; combine with dip. Place 1 tablespoon dip mixture on shortest end of eggplants, then add two strips of cucumber, tomato, and red pepper perpendicular to eggplant.
 
Top each with 1/4 cup greens, then roll up eggplant around vegetables and place on serving platter, seam-side down. Sprinkle eggplant roulades with remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve.

