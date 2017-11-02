FCL Publix Recipes: Eggplant Roulades

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Eggplant Roulades

Servings: 8

Total Time: 45 minutes

Active Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 medium eggplants (about 3 lb)

Olive oil cooking spray

1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free Italian seasoning, divided

1/2 seedless cucumber, sliced

3 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons walnut pieces, finely chopped

1/2 cup cucumber Greek yogurt dip

1 cup sliced roasted red peppers

3 cups spring mix salad blend

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze

Steps

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Cut eggplants lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 16 pieces); coat with spray and place on baking sheet. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon seasoning; bake 20–22 minutes or until tender. Chill 10 minutes.

Slice cucumber (1 cup) and tomatoes (1 cup) into 3-inch-long strips. Chop dill and walnuts; combine with dip. Place 1 tablespoon dip mixture on shortest end of eggplants, then add two strips of cucumber, tomato, and red pepper perpendicular to eggplant.

Top each with 1/4 cup greens, then roll up eggplant around vegetables and place on serving platter, seam-side down. Sprinkle eggplant roulades with remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve.

