FCL Publix Recipes: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Cowboy Chicken and Rice.

Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Servings: 6

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens

2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 (2-ct, 8.8-oz) package brown rice

2 cups corn kernels, thawed if frozen

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

Steps

Drain greens and discard liquid. Chop tomatoes roughly. Cut chicken into small, 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands); combine with seasoning and vinegar until blended.

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil in pan then add chicken; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until chicken is browned. Add rice, corn, and tomatoes to pan; cook 2 minutes.

Stir in greens and beans; simmer 2–3 more minutes, or until steaming and chicken is 165°F. Serve.

