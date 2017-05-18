FCL Publix Recipes: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Cowboy Chicken and Rice
Servings: 6
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens
2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 (2-ct, 8.8-oz) package brown rice
2 cups corn kernels, thawed if frozen
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
Steps
Drain greens and discard liquid. Chop tomatoes roughly. Cut chicken into small, 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands); combine with seasoning and vinegar until blended.
Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil in pan then add chicken; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until chicken is browned. Add rice, corn, and tomatoes to pan; cook 2 minutes.
Stir in greens and beans; simmer 2–3 more minutes, or until steaming and chicken is 165°F. Serve.
