FCL Publix Recipes: Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Verde

Ingredients

1 (10-oz) box frozen cilantro-lime shrimp

1 tablespoon chipotle-garlic seasoning

1 Haas avocado, chopped

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup queso fresco (or feta) cheese, crumbled

1 cup salsa verde

1 lime

4 small flour tortillas (or taco shells)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, leaves only

Steps

Prepare shrimp following stovetop package instructions; stir in seasoning. Chop avocado; slice onion. Crumble cheese.

Gently toss avocado with salsa. Cut lime into wedges. Place 5–6 shrimp in each tortilla. Top with avocado mixture, onion, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with lime wedge.

