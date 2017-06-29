FCL Publix Recipes: Cheeseburger Casserole with Unfried Ice Cream Pie

Publix on First Coast Living -- Cheeseburger Casserole with Unfried Ice Cream Pie

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Cheeseburger Casserole with Unfried Ice Cream Pie

Servings: 8

Total Time: about 2 1/2 hours

Active Time: 35 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare pie through step 3 (45 minutes)

Prepare casserole and serve (35 minutes)

Complete pie; serve (about 1 hour)

Cooking Instructions

Cheeseburger Casserole

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 1/2 lb lean ground beef, 7% fat

3/4 cup prediced yellow onions

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon pub-style burger (or steak) seasoning

1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 cup Russian (or Thousand Island) dressing

3 tablespoons dill relish

1 (8-ct) can buttermilk biscuits

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Steps

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Cook beef and onions 5–7 minutes, stirring to crumble and until no longer pink; drain.

Return beef to pan. Stir in flour, seasoning, tomatoes, dressing, and relish; cook until hot and sauce has thickened. Pour beef mixture into dish.

Cut biscuits into quarters. Top beef mixture with cheese, then biscuits. Bake 15–18 minutes or until biscuits are golden and cheese has melted. Serve.

Unfried Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

3 cups pecan praline ice cream

6 tablespoons honey, divided

1 graham cracker piecrust

1/2 cup cinnamon candied almonds

1 1/2 cups cornflakes cereal

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Steps

Set ice cream out to soften for 30 minutes. Drizzle 3 tablespoons honey on bottom of crust; top with ice cream, spreading evenly. Place in freezer 1 hour.

Place almonds into food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Lightly crush cereal; stir in almonds and cinnamon.

Melt butter in large sauté pan on medium heat. Add cornflake mixture; cook and stir 4–5 minutes or until toasted. Remove from pan; let stand 10 minutes to cool.

Drizzle remaining 3 tablespoons honey on top of pie; add cornflake mixture. Place in freezer 1 more hour or until ice cream is firm. Serve.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables and fresh salad blend.

Pie may be frozen overnight; allow to thaw 30 minutes before slicing.

