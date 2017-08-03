FCL Publix Recipes: California Turkey Club Wrap with Pineapple Dream Cups

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

California Turkey Club Wrap with Pineapple Dream Cups

Servings: 4

Total Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare dessert and chill until ready to serve (10 minutes)

Complete wraps and serve with dessert (10 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

California Turkey Club Wrap

Ingredients

4 slices precooked bacon

1 (7-oz) package presliced smoked turkey (or chicken), chopped

1/3 cup cilantro avocado dressing

1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend

1/2 cup diced mango (optional)

1 (8-oz) package guacamole

4 (10-inch) whole wheat (or spinach) tortillas

1 cup lettuce shreds

1/2 cup prediced tomatoes

Steps

Microwave bacon following package instructions. Chop turkey; combine with dressing, cheese, and mango.

Spread equal amounts guacamole on each tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Place equal amounts lettuce and turkey mixture down center of each tortilla.

Add tomato and bacon on top of turkey mixture; fold in ends of tortilla and roll up like a burrito. Cut in half. Serve.

Pineapple Dream Cups

Ingredients

4 white chocolate macadamia cookies, coarsely crushed

2 (3.25-oz) containers prepared banana pudding

1 (8-oz) can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 (8-oz) container coconut yogurt

Frozen whipped topping (optional)

Steps

Crush cookies; place 2 tablespoons cookie pieces into the bottom of 4 serving cups, then add even amounts of pudding, pineapple, and yogurt.

Top with whipped topping, if desired, and an even amount of remaining 2 tablespoons crushed cookies. Serve immediately or chill overnight.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, apple chips, and lemonade.

This wrap is versatile: Try different flavored tortillas, meats, and cheeses to make it your own.

