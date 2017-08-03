WTLV
FCL Publix Recipes: California Turkey Club Wrap with Pineapple Dream Cups

What's Cookin' with PUBLIX

WTLV 5:08 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

California Turkey Club Wrap with Pineapple Dream Cups

Servings: 4

 

Total Time: 20 minutes
 
Cooking Sequence
 
Prepare dessert and chill until ready to serve (10 minutes)
Complete wraps and serve with dessert (10 minutes)
 
Cooking Instructions
 
California Turkey Club Wrap
 
Ingredients
4 slices precooked bacon
1 (7-oz) package presliced smoked turkey (or chicken), chopped
1/3 cup cilantro avocado dressing
1 cup shredded four-cheese Mexican blend 
1/2 cup diced mango (optional)
1 (8-oz) package guacamole
4 (10-inch) whole wheat (or spinach) tortillas
1 cup lettuce shreds
1/2 cup prediced tomatoes
 
Steps
 
Microwave bacon following package instructions. Chop turkey; combine with dressing, cheese, and mango.
 
Spread equal amounts guacamole on each tortilla, leaving a 1-inch border. Place equal amounts lettuce and turkey mixture down center of each tortilla.
 
Add tomato and bacon on top of turkey mixture; fold in ends of tortilla and roll up like a burrito. Cut in half. Serve.
 
 
Pineapple Dream Cups
 
Ingredients
4 white chocolate macadamia cookies, coarsely crushed
2 (3.25-oz) containers prepared banana pudding
1 (8-oz) can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 (8-oz) container coconut yogurt
Frozen whipped topping (optional)
 
Steps
 
Crush cookies; place 2 tablespoons cookie pieces into the bottom of 4 serving cups, then add even amounts of pudding, pineapple, and yogurt.
 
Top with whipped topping, if desired, and an even amount of remaining 2 tablespoons crushed cookies. Serve immediately or chill overnight.
 
 
Aprons Advice
 
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, apple chips, and lemonade.
This wrap is versatile: Try different flavored tortillas, meats, and cheeses to make it your own.
 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


