FCL Publix Recipes: Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread
Servings: 4
Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 slices uncured bacon
1 Deli rotisserie chicken
1 (15-oz) package flatbread pizza crusts
8 tablespoons basil pesto
1 (10-oz) package Caesar salad kit
8 oz prediced tomatoes (1 cup)
Steps
Preheat oven to 425°F. Microwave bacon following package instructions until crispy; let stand to cool. Shred chicken (3 cups). Chop bacon.
Place flatbreads on baking sheet. Spread 4 tablespoons basil pesto on each flatbread; top with 1 1/2 cups chicken, then sprinkle with bacon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until warmed through.
Remove croutons from salad kit; crush into coarse crumbs. Chop romaine and place in medium bowl. Add croutons, remaining salad kit ingredients, and tomatoes to bowl; toss to coat. Top flatbreads with salad mixture; slice and serve.
Note: Bake flatbreads on oven rack for a crispier crust.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs