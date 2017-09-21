FCL Publix Recipes: Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread

Servings: 4

Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 slices uncured bacon

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

1 (15-oz) package flatbread pizza crusts

8 tablespoons basil pesto

1 (10-oz) package Caesar salad kit

8 oz prediced tomatoes (1 cup)

Steps

Preheat oven to 425°F. Microwave bacon following package instructions until crispy; let stand to cool. Shred chicken (3 cups). Chop bacon.

Place flatbreads on baking sheet. Spread 4 tablespoons basil pesto on each flatbread; top with 1 1/2 cups chicken, then sprinkle with bacon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until warmed through.

Remove croutons from salad kit; crush into coarse crumbs. Chop romaine and place in medium bowl. Add croutons, remaining salad kit ingredients, and tomatoes to bowl; toss to coat. Top flatbreads with salad mixture; slice and serve.

Note: Bake flatbreads on oven rack for a crispier crust.

