FCL Publix Recipes: Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend
Servings: 4
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
16 oz frozen panko breaded pollock (about 8 pieces)
1 (10-oz) package frozen Mediterranean quinoa blend
1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, drained
3 tablespoons garlic and herb butter
Steps
Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake fish following package instructions.
Microwave quinoa blend following package instructions. Slice onions.
Place beans in a microwave-safe dish; cover and microwave on HIGH for 1–2 minutes, or until hot. Stir in butter and onions. Serve with quinoa and fish.
