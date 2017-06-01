WTLV
FCL Publix Recipes: Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

WTLV 5:56 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Servings: 4
 
Total Time: 30 minutes
 
Ingredients
 
16 oz frozen panko breaded pollock (about 8 pieces)
1 (10-oz) package frozen Mediterranean quinoa blend
1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced
1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, drained
3 tablespoons garlic and herb butter
 
Steps
 
Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake fish following package instructions.
 
Microwave quinoa blend following package instructions. Slice onions.
 
Place beans in a microwave-safe dish; cover and microwave on HIGH for 1–2 minutes, or until hot. Stir in butter and onions. Serve with quinoa and fish.

 

