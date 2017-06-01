FCL Publix Recipes: Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend -- get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living and watch weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12!

Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Servings: 4

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients 16 oz frozen panko breaded pollock (about 8 pieces) 1 (10-oz) package frozen Mediterranean quinoa blend 1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced 1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, drained 3 tablespoons garlic and herb butter Steps Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake fish following package instructions. Microwave quinoa blend following package instructions. Slice onions. Place beans in a microwave-safe dish; cover and microwave on HIGH for 1–2 minutes, or until hot. Stir in butter and onions. Serve with quinoa and fish.

