FCL Publix Recipes: Blueberry Feta Salad

Blueberry Feta Salad

Servings: 4

Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 shallot, thinly sliced

7 oz chunk feta cheese

2 cups baby arugula (or pea shoots)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Steps

Combine vinegar, sugar, and basil in small saucepan on medium. Simmer 4–5 minutes or until reduced by half. Remove from heat; stir blueberries into vinegar mixture and let stand to cool.

Slice shallot. Cut feta in half, then cut into slices from shorter end.

Divide feta between 4 serving plates. Top with greens, shallots, and blueberry mixture, drizzle with olive oil. Serve.

