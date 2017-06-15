FCL Publix Recipes: Blueberry Feta Salad

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
Blueberry Feta Salad
Servings: 4
Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 shallot, thinly sliced
7 oz chunk feta cheese
2 cups baby arugula (or pea shoots)
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Steps
Combine vinegar, sugar, and basil in small saucepan on medium. Simmer 4–5 minutes or until reduced by half. Remove from heat; stir blueberries into vinegar mixture and let stand to cool.
Slice shallot. Cut feta in half, then cut into slices from shorter end.
Divide feta between 4 serving plates. Top with greens, shallots, and blueberry mixture, drizzle with olive oil. Serve.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs