FCL Publix Recipes: Big Game Foods

The Italian Flat

Ingredients

2 whole grain naan (flatbreads)

2 tablespoons stone-ground Dijon mustard

6 oz Brie cheese

1 (6-oz) package Deli Italian meat (prosciutto, salami, capicola)

1 cup arugula leaves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette

1 tablespoon basil pesto

Steps

Cut each naan in half lengthwise to make two equal halves (naan may be irregular shapes). Spread mustard on one side of each piece.

Cut Brie into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Divide Brie slices on top of mustard on 2 halves; top evenly with meats and arugula. Finish with remaining naan slices to make a sandwich.

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then place sandwiches in pan. Brush sandwich tops with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until Brie has melted and naan is crispy. Combine vinaigrette and pesto.

Remove sandwiches from pan; cut into small wedges. Drizzle with pesto vinaigrette (or serve on the side for dipping). Serve.

Nashville Chicken and Waffle "Pops"

Servings: 16

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb chilled Deli chicken tenders

16 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1 1/2 cups dry Belgian waffle mix*

2/3 cup water

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 egg

Cooking spray

1 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/3 cup dill relish

1 tablespoon sriracha garlic seasoning

1/4 cup maple syrup (optional)

Steps

Preheat waffle iron on medium. Cut chicken tenders into 16 (1-inch) bite-size pieces; thread each piece onto a skewer.

Prepare waffle mix following package instructions (using water, oil, and egg). Coat waffle iron with spray. Dip chicken into batter, covering completely, and place 3–4 at a time on waffle iron, 1 inch apart; cook 3–4 minutes or until browned and steaming. Repeat with remaining skewers.

Combine wing sauce, relish, and seasoning; serve with waffle pops. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired. Serve.

*NOTE: Some waffle mixes may require different measures of liquid ingredients. Adjust as needed.

