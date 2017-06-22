FCL Publix Recipes: Berry-Dijon Chicken Panini

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Berry-Dijon Chicken Panini with Summer Berry Peach Cake

Servings: 4

Total Time: 60 minutes

Active Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Sequence

Prepare cake and begin to bake (10 minutes)

Prepare panini recipe and serve (25 minutes)

Serve cake when cooled (25 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

Berry-Dijon Chicken Panini

Ingredients

4 Bakery ciabatta rolls (or French hamburger buns)

2 tablespoons herb garlic butter, melted

1/3 cup fresh blackberries (about 6 berries)

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup stone-ground mustard

3.5 oz Deli aged white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped

1 cup fresh baby arugula, coarsely chopped

1 Deli rotisserie chicken, shredded

Steps

Slice rolls in half to make sandwiches; brush outside of rolls, top and bottom, with butter. Place berries and honey in bowl; mash berries with fork and stir until blended. Add mustard to berry mixture; stir until blended.

Shred cheese (about 1 cup). Chop onion (1/4 cup) and arugula. Shred chicken (white meat only; 2 cups). Combine in bowl: chicken, cheese, onion, and arugula; mix until blended.

Preheat large, nonstick pan on medium (or sandwich press) 1–2 minutes. Spread mustard mixture evenly on inside top and bottom roll halves (about 1 tablespoon per half). Top bottom half with a scoop of chicken mixture (about 2/3 cup each) and the top half of roll. Cook 2–3 minutes on each side (5–6 minutes for sandwich press), or until cheese has melted and buns are crisp. Cut sandwich in half; serve.

Peach-Blueberry Yogurt Cake

Ingredients

2 cups frozen peach slices, thawed

1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Cooking spray

1 (15.25-oz) package yellow cake mix

1/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup reduced-fat milk

2 large eggs (or 1/2 cup egg substitute)

6 oz fresh blueberries

2 tablespoons raw (coarse) sugar

Steps

Place peaches and whipped topping out to thaw. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch baking dish with spray. Combine in large bowl: cake mix, apple sauce, yogurt, milk, and eggs; whisk 1 minute and until blended. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.

Top batter with fruit; sprinkle with sugar. Bake 30–35 minutes or until golden and edges begin to pull away from the sides. Let stand 15 minutes to cool. Serve whipped topping over slices of cake. (Makes 9 servings.)

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend and lemonade.

The Berry Peach Cake may be served warm or at room temperature.

