FCL Publix Recipes: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice
Ingredients
12 oz flavored chicken sausage links
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 (15-oz) package frozen vegetable gumbo blend
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained
2 cups water
1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix
1 (10-oz) package frozen Cajun-marinated shrimp
Steps
Cut sausage into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick stockpot on medium 1–2 minutes.
Place oil in stockpot, then add sausage; cook 2–3 minutes or until hot and sizzling. Stir in remaining ingredients (except shrimp) and cover; bring to a simmer, cook 20 minutes.
Stir shrimp into rice and cover; simmer 6–8 more minutes and until shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve.
