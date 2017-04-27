WTLV
FCL Publix Recipes: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

What's Cooking with Publix

WTLV 6:52 PM. EDT April 27, 2017

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.
 
Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice
 
Ingredients
12 oz flavored chicken sausage links
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 (15-oz) package frozen vegetable gumbo blend
1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained 
2 cups water
1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix
1 (10-oz) package frozen Cajun-marinated shrimp
 
Steps
Cut sausage into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick stockpot on medium 1–2 minutes.
 
Place oil in stockpot, then add sausage; cook 2–3 minutes or until hot and sizzling. Stir in remaining ingredients (except shrimp) and cover; bring to a simmer, cook 20 minutes.
 
Stir shrimp into rice and cover; simmer 6–8 more minutes and until shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve.

