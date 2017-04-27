FCL Publix Recipes: Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Bayou Shrimp, Beans, and Rice

Ingredients

12 oz flavored chicken sausage links

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 (15-oz) package frozen vegetable gumbo blend

1 (14.5-oz) can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs, undrained

2 cups water

1 (8-oz) package red beans and rice mix

1 (10-oz) package frozen Cajun-marinated shrimp

Steps

Cut sausage into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick stockpot on medium 1–2 minutes.

Place oil in stockpot, then add sausage; cook 2–3 minutes or until hot and sizzling. Stir in remaining ingredients (except shrimp) and cover; bring to a simmer, cook 20 minutes.

Stir shrimp into rice and cover; simmer 6–8 more minutes and until shrimp are pink and opaque. Serve.

