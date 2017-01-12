FCL Publix Recipes: Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork with Apricot Rice Pilaf

Get the latest Publix recipe on First Coast Living!

Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork with Apricot Rice Pilaf

Cooking Sequence

Prepare pork through step 2 (10 minutes)

Prepare rice and complete pork; serve (15 minutes)

Cooking Instructions

Apricot Ginger Glazed Pork

Ingredients

1 lime, for juice

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely grated

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 lb

2 teaspoons sriracha-garlic seasoning*

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 cup apricot (or peach) preserves

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped

Steps

Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon); peel and grate ginger. Cut pork into 4 equal pieces; sprinkle with seasoning (wash hands).

Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3–4 minutes, turning often, or until browned.

Remove pan from heat; stir in preserves, vinegar, ginger, and lime juice, then return pan to heat. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring often while turning pork to coat, and until pork is 145°F and sauce thickens. Chop cilantro; sprinkle over pork. Serve with sauce on the side.

*NOTE: Some dry sriracha seasonings are much more intense than others. If using another flavor, start with 3/4 teaspoon, then add more, if desired.

Apricot Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

1 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons apricot (or peach) preserves

1 (8.5-oz) pouch precooked whole grain rice blend

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

Steps

Chop apricots and place in large bowl with pecans and preserves.

Cook rice following package instructions. Chop parsley.

Add rice to bowl, then stir in parsley; serve.

Aprons Advice

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, diet green tea, and fresh fruit parfaits for dessert.

Try an equal amount of fresh stone fruit (peaches, apricots, plums, or nectarines) instead of dried apricots for the rice when they are in season.

