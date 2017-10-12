FCL Publix Recipes: Apple-Sweet Potato Soup with Apple Yogurt Topper

Get the latest Publix recipes on First Coast Living!

Enjoy our latest Publix recipe and watch 'First Coast Living' with Casey DeSantis and Curtis Dvorak weekdays at 11:00 and 2:00 on NBC 12.

Apple-Sweet Potato Soup with Apple Yogurt Topper

Servings: 6

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (10-oz) bag frozen seasoning blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers)

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons chipotle and roasted garlic seasoning

1 orange, for juice

4 large sweet apples

1 cup refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes

2 cups apple juice

2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1/4 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

Steps

Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add oil, seasoning blend, garlic, chili powder, and seasoning; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until vegetables are tender.

Squeeze orange for juice (1/2 cup) and add to pot; reduce heat to medium and cook 4–5 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove vegetable mixture from heat and place in blender.

Chop apples coarsely (reserving 1 cup). Place apples in blender with sweet potatoes, apple juice, and broth; blend until smooth.

Pour mixture into same stockpot and return to medium heat; simmer 10–12 minutes or until flavors have blended. Chop reserved 1 cup apples finely. Stir chopped apples, onions, yogurt, and pumpkin seeds in medium bowl until blended. Serve soup topped with yogurt mixture and additional pumpkin seeds, if desired.