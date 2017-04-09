Teen wants 18M retweets for year of Wendy's chicken nuggets

“It’s pretty exciting," said Carter Wilkerson, 16, said at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. "I’m one of those people who isn't usually looking for attention." Reno Gazette photo

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada teen is seeking peak Twitter fame after accepting a challenge from Wendy's official fast-food Twitter account to get 18 million retweets in exchange for a year's supply of chicken nuggets.

Yep, this is actually a thing in 2017, #NuggsForCarter.

“It’s pretty exciting," Carter Wilkerson, 16, said in an interview Friday during his lunch break at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School here. "I’m one of those people who isn't usually looking for attention. But since it started, it’s been pretty cool. In school, it’s fun because everyone knows about it.”

Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Carter called from a quiet corner of the school. In the background, one of his friends yelled, "The man, the myth, the legend!" as he walked by.

The social-media moment started Wednesday when Carter tweeted: "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets" as a joke. Carter said he didn't really expect a reply.

Wendy's reply: "18 million"

"I sent out the tweet as a joke, but then they responded with the outrageous number," Carter said. "I thought 'Consider it done' would be funny among my friend group. Then I put the screen shot up and it started gaining momentum."

As of noon Friday, he had 1.1 million retweets of the screenshot, a third of Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar tweet that reached 3.2 million retweets, the most retweeted tweet of all the tweets in the Twittersphere. (Say that 10 times fast.)

Now all he needs is help from Twitter celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, George Takei, Chrissy Teigen or any other famous Twitterer with more than 20 million followers. (President Trump, are you watching?)

Reno Gazette