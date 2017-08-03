Get a free Starbucks macchiato this week

If the sight of pumpkin spice everything wasn’t enough of an alarm for you, here’s another reminder that summer is coming to an end.
But don’t worry, Starbucks is here to help. This week, the Seattle-based coffee maker is giving away free Macchicatos as part of its bi-annual “Meet for Macchiatos” promotion.
Here’s how it works. Between Thursday, August 3 and Monday, August 7, if you buy any hot or iced macchiato at a participating Starbucks location, you’ll get a second one for free. There is a slight catch, though. The deal is only good between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
According to Thrillist, the deal is good for all varieties of macchiatos, including some new variations that made their debut in 2017, such as the iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato, and the coconut milk mocha macchiato.
To find a Starbucks near you, click here.
