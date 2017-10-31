Here's how to get a free Subway® sandwich on November 3rd

Sandwich at Subway (Photo: Custom)

TAMPA -- Subway is giving customers a free six-inch sub on Nov. 3 and by participating, you can help feed Tampa Bay.

Subway is participating in National Sandwich Day by inviting customers to join it's "Live Feed" event that can help fight hunger around the world-- including here in Tampa.

Some 322 Tampa Bay area Subway® restaurants are participating and it's for one day only.

When you buy a sandwich and a 30-ounce drink, you'll get a free sandwich of equal or lesser value.

Who doesn't love FREE and helping feed the hungry?

