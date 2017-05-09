Free Haagen-Dazs Tuesday

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 19: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2004 Getty Images)

You can score a free ice cream cone at all Haagen-Dazs locations on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

The company is using their Free Cone Day to publicize the critical role bees play in the world's ecosystems, as well as the fact that they use honey in 1/3rd of their flavors including strawberry, rocky road, mango, and their classic vanilla.

From Haagen-Dazs website:

at Häagen-Dazs, we’ve always been big supporters of the humble honey bee. not only do bees help pollinate over one-third of the world’s crops, they also help in the creation of one third of our most beloved flavors like strawberry, rocky road, mango, and even our classic vanilla. unfortunately, bee populations have been disappearing at an alarming rate for nearly a decade, putting the future of our food system at risk.

In Jacksonville, there is a Haagen-Dazs store in the Avenues Mall.

