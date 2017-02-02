First Coast Brews: Super Beers for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is Craft Beer Sunday! PHOTO: NFL

I look at Super Bowl Sunday with both sadness and happiness. I truly love a good football game and by design the Super Bowl should be the best game of the year. But by 10 pm, the 2016-2017 Football season is over and all that is left is to say, "Wait till next year!"

So, contrary to what the big Macro Breweries will say, I think craft beer is the way to go for the best game of the year. So I asked some of my favorite retailers and distributors to give me a list of their "Super Beers".

Beer:30 has two locations, one in San Marco on San Marco Blvd and the other on Kings Street in Riverside. PHOTO: Beer :30 San Marco Facebook page

Starting with Beer :30 San Marco, my favorite Brew genius, Jeff Burns, offers some Atlanta choices that I didn't cover last week in the Football Championship. From his shelves he suggests:

Creature Comforts Troicalia IPA ABV 6.6%. This American IPA is brewed with ripe passion fruit and is citrus hops forward. The Brewers note that this beer isn't bitter for those who equate hops to bitterness. A nice sessionable IPA that won't kill your palate during the game.

Orpheus Brewing Atalanta Plum Saison ABV 5.25% This Farmhouse style brew is made with tart plums, mixed with yeast notes. The brewers suggest this brew is great with food (and what's a Super Bowl without food!) or just by itself. It pairs well with cheese and that is certainly something you'll find on many Super Bowl spreads!

Terrapin Beer Co. RecreationAle ABV 4.7% is a local favorite out of Athens Georgia. Jeff says this is a great Tailgate beer. Low ABV but packs a flavor punch with peach and passion fruit notes. The Brewers note it goes great with strong cheeses, shrimp or whatever you pull out of your backpack.

Avery Brewing White Rascal ABV 5.6% is a solid Belgian style White Ale out of Boulder Co. Spiced with Coriander and Curacao Orange Peel, this beer has spiced notes that make it quite drinkable.

Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout ABV 6% is one of my go to beers. I love the sweet notes of this stout. The Brewers say that adding Milk Sugar in your Stout is like putting cream in your coffee. I think this is a great description for this beer. If you haven't had a Milk Stout, I'd try one. Green Room Brewing in Jax Beach has a fabulous brew, Count Shakula. Try it as a good introduction. It was my first Milk Stout.

Alewife is in the middle of the 5 Points shopping district, across from the theater. They have an unusual craft brew selection worth taking a look through. PHOTO: Alewife/Facebook

Kelly Pickard of Alewife Craft Beer in Five Points notes that two of the best New England craft brewers, Trillium and Treehouse Brewing, are not available to us in Florida. Something I have noticed as well, very little comes here from the northeast.

Kelly is a fan of Pils, she told me "This won't shock to anyone that knows me, but I'll be drinking Pilsner when I watch the big game." She says not only is it her favorite, but a great choice for your Super Bowl party as well. Her suggestions available at the store are:

Peak Organic Beer Fresh Cut ABV 4.6%. This is a dry hopped Pils out of Portland Maine for you New England fans. The Brewers say the upfront is very IPA forward with Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops, but finishes with the clean crisp notes of a Pilsner.

Terrapin Beer Co Sound Czech Pils ABV 5.2% is a Pils I love too for Falcons fans. This was the first craft brew Pils I had in years and it absolutely made me fall in love with the style again. The Brewers use 100% Pils Malt in this beer and in the style of Pilsner Urquell they add Czech and German hops.

Coppertail Brewing Night Swim Porter ABV 6.2% out of Tampa, is a great beer, especially as the Brewers suggest you try it with BBQ. Coppertail is brand new to the Jacksonville Market as of this week. I have tried the Night Swim when I was in Tampa last. It is a great porter full of chocolate notes.

Anchorage Brewing Love and the Death of Damnation IPA ABV 6.5. First the name, doesn't it just describe football? This American IPA is full of citrus and floral notes, some reviewers note pepper and a touch of Brett. It was brewed as part of a White Buffalo album release.

Brooklyn Brewing Bel Air Sour ABV 5.8% The Brewers note that this should open up sour, with tropical notes, then they dry hop with Amarillo hops to keep it crisp and clean. This is a limited release beer, so grab it if you get a chance.

Cavalier Distributing is bringing nationally recognized craft brews, like Bruery and DuClaw, into the state of Florida. PHOTO: Cavalier Distributing/Facebook

Carolyn Lowery Graham of Cavalier Distributing gave me a great list of just over all fantastic beers you can find at most craft brew stores.

DuClaw Brewing Mysterium ABV 5% Its no secret I love DuClaw Brewing's Sweet Baby Jesus. Mysterium is a golden Belgian Ale. Brewer's notes say it has fruit flavors, produced by a special strain of Belgian yeast, along with Belgian candied sugar, chamomile, grains of paradise and cardamom. It is an unfiltered ale so expect some cloudiness.

Coastal Empire Coco Pina Gose ABV 4%. This delight out of Savannah is one of my favorite Goses. It incorporates, pineapple, coconut, sea salt and Himalayan pink salt. I think it tastes like a summer day at the beach. Think sun tan lotion, salt on your lips and a pina colada.

Heavy Seas Brewing Double Cannon Imperial IPA ABV 9.5%. This Double IPA has been massively dry-hopped. If you have had their Loose Cannon IPA, this is triple the hop power of that flagship brew. They upped the citrus and lowered the pine notes of the Loose Cannon by adding dried grapefruit, orange and lemon peel.

Rivertown Brewery Death Imperial Stout ABV 11.7% This is a serious Russian Imperial Stout, heavy and dark and brewed with Jolokia (aka Ghost Chili) peppers. This is a seasonal brew that is available now. Heavy chocolate notes with a kick at the end. Think Mexican Mole with attitude!

5 Rabbit Super Pils ABV 7.2 Here's a Pilsner that drinks like an IPA. This brew is unfiltered to give it body and cold fermented with 5 Rabbit's house ale yeast. 5 Rabbit is a Latin American style brewery out of Chicago. I have had their Palentas (popsicle) Guava beer, it is a great hot weather brew.

Hope this helps you find good beers for at home or while you are out at a party. Speaking of parties....

SUPER BOWL EVENTS:

Wicked Barley 3 pm - 12 am Super Bowl Viewing party. There will be special beer releases, a grill outside on the lawn and multiple viewing locations, including outside. They encourage you to bring your dog, bring a chair and watch the big game on the banks of Goodsby Creek.

Intuition/BLK SHP Watch Party. Starting at 5:30 pm. There are two specialty meals available for pre order at BLK SHP. Both give the individual $1 off all draft beers, including Underdark (Release party for Underdark is Saturday 11 am - 11 pm). The choices are Brady Back Ribs $18 or The Dirty Bird $16. The regular menu will also be available on Sunday.

Engine 15 Jax Beach brewpub has TV's, $3 Double Drop IPA and J'ville Lagers and food specials during the game. If you are interested in perhaps getting a keg, contact David via email.

Hoping your team is victorious! And Jaguars, next year we'd like to see you in the big game!

Cheers Y'all!

(© 2017 WTLV)