First Coast Brews: Summer's here!

Exploring new beers like Ancient City Brewing's Imperial IPA to appreciate all craft beer has to offer. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

We have hit the season of beer! The next 3 months or so brings us anniversaries, festivals, pool time, beach trips, vacations and cookouts. The beers get lighter and more seasonable. There will be a lot to do for the next several months.

On that note, St. Augustine's award-winning Ancient City Brewing is planning to open a taproom Downtown St Augustine. The tap room will be on Cathedral Place, right downtown, by the square (near Athena's Cafe, the Bridge of Lions etc). This is exciting for pub crawls! With Bog Brewing on King's, A1A Aleworks across the street and Old Coast over the bridge, it will be possible to easily go from one of St Augustine's breweries to the others. ACB will remain open at the brewery near the Outlet Malls as well. We can expect a grand opening for the tap room soon, anticipated in June.

Ancient City Brewing is looking to open a tap room in downtown St Augustine this summer PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

The brewery celebrated their 2 year anniversary last weekend. And for that, they brewed an Imperial IPA. Pint Night at Engine 15 brought a keg of that to Jacksonville Beach. First, as I have said in the past, I am not a big fan of IPA's, at least not the big hop bombs that come out of the West Coast. I truly have been trying to expand my palate by sampling different beers, so I sampled both Anastasia Island IPA ABV 6.7 percent and the Anniversary Imperial IPA at ABV 8.5 percent. I liked both. Anastasia Island is an East Coast IPA. It has the citrus notes you'd expect from an IPA, but it is balanced. The Imperial IPA is maltier, darker, stronger and much to Ed's surprise, I ordered a pour of it. It's hoppy and really crushes your palate for anything other than another hoppy beer, but I could appreciate why IPA's are so popular.

We are looking at Memorial Day, officially the start of summer. Let's not forget the real reason for this holiday, those soldiers who gave all for our freedom. Veterans United, is hosting an event this weekend that I find near and dear to my heart. The Second Annual Military Appreciation Celebration runs Saturday at the Brewery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a fundraiser for a charity that does amazing work, K9's for Warriors.

K9's for Warrior provides trained support dogs to soldiers suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other issues in the post 9/11 war era. Veterans will be donating $1 for every pint served on Saturday to the cause. 4Freedom Apparel will also donate a portion of their sales at the brewery to K9's for Warriors. Navy Veteran Jerry Maniscalco will provide entertainment. Take a second this weekend and remember why we have Memorial Day.

There are numerous other events over the weekend including the Grand Opening of Murray Hills' Town Beer Company, a tap room featuring local brews. The Jazz Festival all weekend long, including after hours events at Intuition, 1904 Music Hall and Spiff's Gastropup.

Since there is so much going on, I encourage you to check out the First Coast Brews Facebook page. I try to post events daily there. As well as pictures and videos when I am out at events.

The Wacken Open Air Festival in German is laying a 4 mile long conduit to carry essentials to this festival, including Beer. PHOTO: Wacken Open Air Festival

This morning, I saw a news item on the Today Show that really piqued my interest. In Northern German the small town of Wacken hosts a Metal music festival in August. The population of this small town goes from a few thousand to over 75 thousand. In the past, the logistics of bringing beer to festival goers involved a constant stream of beer barrels rolling across the crowded field. This year they are laying a 4-mile long beer pipeline (there will be other things going through the pipeline too) to provide beer to the masses.

Workers in Wacken Germany are laying a beer pipeline to avoid driving large trucks through the Wacken Open Air Music Festival during the event. PHOTO: Deutsche Welle web page

Evidently, the festival goers drink on average 5.1 liters of beer per person during the 3-day event. This beer pipeline will provide four hundred thousand liters to the middle of the festival. (That's over 105 thousand gallons by the way) The buried pipe allows farming on this area outside of the festival times and has the pressure to pour 6 beers in 6 seconds!

If you want to attend the Wacken Open Air festival it's August 3 through August 5, 150 bands set to perform, including Alice Cooper, Megadeath and Marilyn Manson.

I'd love to see a beer pipeline here in Jacksonville, wouldn't that be fun!

Have a safe and fun weekend! Cheers y'all!

