First Coast Brews: Odds and ends in August

I just got a new fridge, making my old one the beer fridge. I'm happy to store my prized bottles correctly! PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Summer is just flying by and there has been a lot going on in town. We've been adding breweries and new beers. Have you been to Hyperion lately? They are fully tapped with their own beers now. It's fun to go in and try a flight, then fill out that comment card on which brews you like the best.

Speaking of Springfield, Main and Six Brewing is rocking along, the brewing tanks are in, the coolers are up and the fine touches are underway. It won't be long before Dennis Espinosa and crew are announcing their grand opening!

Main & Six Brewing has all the important gear in their new facility. Dennis Espinosa and crew have been working hard to open soon. PHOTO: Main & Six Brewing/Facebook

Speaking of Announcements, Riverside Craft Beer Festival has announced a date for next years event, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. This event is held at the Riverside Arts Market and is a charity event for the Riverside Rotary Club. This year's event raised well over $100,000, which a good portion was donated to PedsCare, pediatric hospice. I love this event. It is well planned, fun to attend and goes to a great cause. I'll update when tickets go on sale.

The date has been announced for next year's Riverside Craft Beer Festival, which donated over $100K dollars to PedsCare this year. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

The Jacksonville Zoo's Brew at the Zoo, which was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew last year, has a new date, instead of early October, the event will be in November this year. November 10, which should make it cooler than years past, last year that was pleasant to not sweat all night! Tickets should go on sale in Early September. You can either follow the Zoo on Facebook or follow our Facebook page. Members: $55, non Member $65. VIP is $100. Designated Drivers $35 for regular or $50 for VIP.

Wicked Barley Brewing celebrates 1 year to an overflow crowd. Rainy weather didn't deter the crowd. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Did you go to Wicked Barley's Anniversary Party? If you didn't, make sure you hit the next one. Wicked Barley knows how to throw a party! We attended the VIP party and found tons of value in that decision. The food was exceptional, the beers were great and honestly, chilling in the brewery was cool. I am now a big fan of Mead Slushees.

Veterans United Craft Brewery is celebrating three years on August 19, with special batches, live music and food trucks. Details still pending, but mark it on your calendar. I'm looking forward to those special brews!

Coming soon to the Bartram Park area is another Brewz location. As with the Atlantic Beach location, expect lots of taps and events coming very soon. PHOTO: Brewz Bartram Park/Facebook

Everyone in Bartram Park area, Atlantic Beach's Brewz will be opening a new location on St. Augustine Road probably mid August. I'll bring you details on their grand opening as soon as I get them. The signs are already up, so if you travel near Baptist South, you might have already seen the signs. Expect more of the great activities that Brewz is known for at that location as well.

