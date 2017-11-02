First Coast Brews: Nights of Pints

Nights of Pints is an event between 4 craft breweries in St Augustine during the Nights of Lights event PHOTO: Event Logo/Press Release

It's a tradition on the First Coast, the Nights of Lights in Saint Augustine. The gorgeous architecture of the Oldest City, illuminated by white lights every holiday season from Mid November until the end of January. Even National Geographic recognized this event as one of the best in the country.

This year, craft beer fans have another reason to go, The Nights of Pints. Saint Augustine's four breweries have teamed up to create this event to coincide with the Annual Light show.

From November 18 through January 31, you can purchase a commemorative T-shirt at any of the breweries and receive a free pint at each location. The shirt (and beers) are only 25 dollars. Each brewery will create a special seasonal offering just for this event.

Bog Brewing is located just west of US 1 on King's Street PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Bog Brewing Brewer and co-owner, Steve Mendoza says "We feel this is a great opportunity to have some fun and showcase the wonderful diversity between our Saint Augustine craft brewers." He hopes this will be the first of many Nights of Pints and that the event will continue to grow. He hopes this will introduce the vibrant craft beer scene to their neighbors in Florida.

Old Coast Ales is located on Anastasia Island, just over the Bridge of Lions. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Matt Hooker, co-owner of Old Coast Ales is also optimistic about this event. "We are really excited to be a part of what St. Augustine is doing on the craft beer scene." A St. Augustine beer scene that has exploded in the past 2 years since Ancient City Brewing opened its doors in 2015.

Hooker continues, "It is a great collaborative effort to give people the opportunity to sample the best of what each brewery is doing"

This is especially true in the case of Dog Rose Brewing, that opened its doors the last weekend of October. It gives everyone the opportunity to see the new Lincolnville establishment and sample their brews.

Ancient City Brewings new Downtown taproom will be part of the Nights of Pints promotion.Pictured is ACB's Production facility PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Ancient City Brewing's Downtown Taproom in Downtown St. Augustine will be the location for this event. In fact navigating the breweries is quite simple with Bog Brewing on West King's Street, Dog Rose located on Bridge Street a few blocks from King's Street, ACB Downtown on Cathedral Place and Old Coast on A1A just over the Bridge of Lions, it would be easy to do all four in one day.

Starting November 18 you can go to any brewery to purchase your T-shirt and passport. You'll be treated to a specialty brew at each location. Between stops you can take in the sights of the Oldest City. But most importantly as Matt Hooker says, "We feel as a small city, we are now on the radar of craft beer enthusiasts everywhere."

© 2017 WTLV-TV