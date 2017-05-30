First Coast Brews: Murray Hill Gem

Beer can be sampled in tasters (4 ounce), half pints (8 ounce) and full pints (16 ounce). Cold brew nitro coffee is also available. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Last Saturday, a new concept craft beer tasting room and package store opened in Murray Hill, a neighborhood that was lacking in a neighborhood joint. Sure Riverside and Brooklyn are teeming with craft beer bars, restaurants and breweries, but Town Beer Co on Edgewood Avenue is a welcome addition to that area.

Personally, I think neighborhood places are the best way to appreciate craft beer because getting home is quick and no one should be out driving cross town to sample beers. Our breweries are spread out, hitting them all in an afternoon is impossible. So a place like Town Beer Co that brings Zeta or Green Room across the river is amazing. I'm embarrassed to say I have only been to Intuition since they moved next door to the station! Mainly because it was a long drive from my house. I'm certain there are people who have never been to the beach for the same reason.

Insider Tip: We passed it because I didn't realize it was on the side of the building, not on the front facing Edgewood Avenue. Coming from Roosevelt, turn left at Mayflower Street, just past Moon River Pizza. Town Beer Co. is on the side of the building. The address is 1176 Edgewood Avenue South, but it faces Mayflower Street. Parking is available along both Mayflower and Edgewood, but there is a small parking area behind the main building.

Tucked along side Moon River Pizza on Edgewood Avenue is the brand new Town Beer Co. Parking available on the side street and in a dirt lot next to it PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Alex and Priya Moldovan saw this need for a neighborhood place and worked to address it, opening a Locals only draft room. Yes, ONLY beer from the First Coast will be on tap. Regional favorites like Cigar City, Funky Buddha and others are available in bottles and cans.

With a few of my usual adventurers, and a new one Dan, we set out to see what it was all about. We arrived about 5 hours after opening and there was a large crowd filling the space. Thankfully there were seats quickly available and we settled down to investigate the tap list.

And what a great list there was, Aardwolf's Schattenparker smoked sour, Zeta's Ruby Beach, Intuition's Wheelhouse brown, Wicked Barley's Drink Me copper ale, a literal best of the best in town. Volume was up and there was a steady change of kegs as the afternoon progressed. Non beer drinkers can get Vagabond cold brew coffee on Nitro tap.

You can order a flight of four ounce pours, a half pint or a full pint. Personally I like the idea of half pints. Many times there are multiple beers I want to have, but I can't drink all of them. That's why I tend to do flights. But half pints are perfect for me and I salute Town Beer Co for offering them.

Town Beer Co. is a small space, with two large tables, bench seating along the wall and seats along the bar. One table is a ping pong table if you want to play! PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

The interior is light and airy, with a strong industrial vibe. There are exposed beams and white subway tile. The bar top is poured concrete. Large windows allowed a lot of the afternoon sun to light the space. As the afternoon moved to evening, a musician set up shop in one corner and provided exceptional live acoustic music for us. I'm sorry to say I didn't get her name, but she was very good.

Alex and Priya worked the line, personally thanking everyone for coming out. Because it was packed, most folks stood in line to get their beer, but the wait was very short. Opening days are very crazy, so to see the owners smiling and serving everyone as quickly as possible, tells me a lot about their passion.

Owners of Town Beer Co, Alex and Priya Moldovan, wanted to provide craft beer to an area that is underserved, all taps are local and all package is regional. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

On a side note, the beer. Wow. I know everyone in our group sampled each others beers. Everyone had a favorite. Mine was Bourbon Barrel Mad Manatee from Bold City. This might be one of my top ten beers of all time. This IPA was mellow by West Coast standards, but drank so smooth. I never would have known it was an IPA. Hopheads might not like this one, because the hops were tamed by the bourbon wood notes.

After a couple of hours, the crew knew food was needed. So we walked around the corner and debated what food we wanted. Moon River Pizza or as was suggested by someone walking down the sidewalk, B Street Eats across the street. I know I don't usually talk about things other than craft beer, but I think if you check out Town Beer Co, a trip to B Street Eats should be included.

We needed beer sopping food and B Street Eats delivered. It's a Latin/Caribbean based fast casual dining place. Think giant pork sandwiches, coconut lime chicken, black beans and rice, etc. And they have a nice selection of local craft beer on tap and in bottles/cans. We ordered 3 sandwiches between Ed, my sister and I and sampled them all. Each was perfect, the pork being like a French dip sandwich dripping with juices and a thick sub bun to soak it all up.

Across the street from the popular Moon River Pizza is B Street Eats, Latin inspired restaurant. Both a very quick walk from Town Beer Co. PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Between B Street Eats and Moon River Pizza, you are well covered in beer food. My guess is that B Street Eats will be working on good beer food for take out. The restaurant had quite a few folks from Town Beer Co enjoying the food.

So if you looking for a great Saturday or Sunday afternoon, I'd suggest hitting Town Beer Co and finishing at one of the walkable restaurants nearby. I hope your trip will be as enjoyable as ours was!

On the horizon: Green Room and Engine 15 are nearing their Anniversary Parties. Green Room will do a bottle release of Secret Spot along with variants etc on tap. Firewater Tent Revival will play and a food truck on site on Saturday June 17. With a TBA date, Engine 15 will do their Chupacabra Vertical tasting and then the bottle release and Anniversary party the following weekend. Think roughly the end of June/first week of July.

This coming week is crazy busy with events. Check out our First Coast Brews Facebook page where I try to keep a daily update of events, particularly last might ones as well as new brew news. But here's a few highlights:

Beer:30 Riverside is celebrating their Anniversary June 1 with Cigar City and a Pog Tournament starting at 6 p.m.

Bottoms Up for Beer Yoga at Brixx Pizza June 1 at 7 p.m.

Community Yoga on the Rooftop June 3 at 10 a.m. at Intuition Ale Works

Third Annual Ales for Tales 'Pup' crawl June 3 from noon until 7 p.m. starting at The Pier restaurant at Jacksonville Beach. The preview party will be June 1 at the Green Room starting at 6 p.m. where you can pick up your packets and t-shirts. Tickets available for $25 online prior to the June 1 pre party, after that online and at the door its $30. This is a benefit by Friends of Jacksonville Animals, for Animal Control and Protective Services, to keep Jax a kill free shelter town!

So have a great week and drink something good y'all!

© 2017 WTLV-TV