Celebrating the year's end with craft beer PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Hope you survived the first round of the Holidays, now we have Bowl Games and New Year's Eve to plan!

Starting with the Tax Slayer Bowl, between Kentucky and Georgia Tech. The Alltech Lexington Brewing is hitting Jacksonville hard with a bunch of University of Kentucky events. (So where are the Rambling Wreck fans?)

It's Georgia Tech verses Kentucky in the Annual Tax Slayer Bowl PHOTO: Taxslayer Bowl

TAX SLAYER BOWL EVENTS:

December 29-31:

The Kitchen on San Marco, is planning a "Dine Kentucky" event December 29-31. They will have on tap Bourbon Barrel Ale, Old Fashioned, Bourbon Barrel Honey Brown and Barrel Aged Strawberry Wheat on tap. There will also be Kentucky inspired cocktails. On the menu they will have 3 Courses of Kentucky: Old fashioned glazed hickory smoked wings; Kitchen on San Marco Hot Brown and Bourbon Ale pot de creme. The Kitchen is a very cool place, locally sourced foods and very pro craft beer.

Downtown Cigar Lounge has a weekend of Kentucky oriented Tax Slayer Bowl events. December 29 is a Smoked Glass event starting at 7 pm. December 30 is a Cigar and Bourbon Barrel Ale pairing event, participation includes a pass to their 'members only' NYE event. Starting at 4 pm on December 31 its a Bourbon Barrel BBQ Block party

December 29 there are multiple events around town:

The Grape and Grain Exchange in San Marco is holding a Kentucky BASKETBALL Watch party and Smoked Glass event from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Spliff's Gastropub Downtown is holding a Kentucky Spotlight

Hourglass Pub has a Kentucky Beer tap takeover starting at 7 pm

M Shack Riverside is doing a Kentucky tap takeover and offering a special Kentucky burger.

December 30 a few events:

Bearded Pig BBQ in San Marco is doing a Kentucky tap takeover starting at 4 pm

Beer:30 San Marco has a Kentucky tap takeover starting at 5:30 pm

More events are in the works, so keep checking back for updates, hopefully including some Georgia Tech parties.

Best activities for New Years Eve center around downtown and San Marco PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Wicked Barley Brewing is planning extended hours, special and new beer releases and plenty of NYE activities. They have not release specific details, I'll update as they do.

River City Brewing Company has two parties planned, There is a dinner package starting at 8 pm that includes valet parking, dinner and your table for the night, party favors and champagne for the table. The Brew House bash, begins at 9 pm and has 3 levels of All you can drink tickets. $45 for Designated Drivers, soda and water. $65 for Well brand liquors, beer and wine. $85 for Premium brand liquors, beer and wine. All include light food and appetizers, Music and premium spot to view the fireworks. For more info go here

Planning to stay at home or attend a party, here are some festive brews to consider:

Original Sin Cider ABV 6% is an Hard Apple cider brewed with two types of champagne yeast. It is very dry, just slight sweet notes and bubbly like a champagne. I tried this recently and think it is a great champagne substitute.

There is a movement to make Biere de Champagne, it is an expensive and lengthy process but basically the brewers treat the beer as it was Champagne. It comes out light and effervescent. Unfortunately the best example of this style is DeuS Brut des Flanders from Belgian and it is currently out of stock in Jacksonville. A California version of this Belgian style Ale is at Total Wine, it's called Devil's Canyon Belle Biere Brut.

Belgian Lambics, slightly out of favor but on the comeback, would also make a great substitute for a Champagne toast. The most popular is probably the Framboise, raspberry flavored brew. But it also comes in Cherry (Kriek) and Peach (Peche) flavors.

Unibroune out of Canada has been making Belgian style beers for decades. They have two that would also fit the bill as substitutes for Champagne. La Fin Du Monde is a Belgian Trippel with lots of effervescent foam with strong spice notes. I'm particularly fond of La Fin. Blanche De Chambly is a Belgian wit that is spicy and has strong coriander notes.

Have a safe celebration whatever you do and we'll catch you on the other side...of 2017.

Cheers Y'all!