For more than a decade, we were Jaguars season ticket holders. We'd work all week long to theme our tailgates. We'd theme our food and drink choices to the team we were playing. We called it eating the competition.

This weekend we don't have a Jaguar team to cheer on, so many of us go to our secondary (or perhaps still our primary) NFL team. And boy do we have some teams to cheer for this weekend.

Atlanta craft brewery, SweetWater is known for their exceptional Pale Ales. PHOTO: SweetWater Brewing

Atlanta micro breweries are dominated by Sweetwater Brewing. Here in Jacksonville we have known about Sweetwater for years, 420 Extra Pale Ale and IPA are probably the most popular. And seasonally, Squeeze Box IPA with grapefruit has just come into Jacksonville.

Red Brick Brewing is also readily available in Jacksonville. Their Laughing Skull brews are nearly everywhere. The Amber Red Ale and Lager are found at many package locations as is Red Brick Hotlanta IPA.

Leinenkugel has been brewing beer in Wisconsin for generations. PHOTO: Leinenkugel

Cheering for Green Bay, The biggest name out of Wisconsin in Jacksonville is Leinenkugel, available in grocery stores and package stores citywide. One of the first microbrews I drank was Leinenkugel. Its one of my go to breweries, even though some people would argue that they are much larger than average microbreweries, delivering beer nationwide and owned by Miller brewing. However they continue to make microbrew style beers. I'm quite fond of their Shandy series with the Pumpkin being my favorite...but I like pumpkin everything (as I drink my pumpkin spice coffee).

The "Not your Father's (fill in the blank)" is also a Wisconsin product. Be it the Hard Root Beer or Cream soda, if you are fond of that style of 'brew'.

Hinterland Brewing out of Green Bay, can be found in some stores around town. Saison is the brew I have seen in stores.

Boston Brewing's Samuel Adams beer is one of the original craft breweries PHOTO: Samuel Adams

Of course when you talk New England, it is Boston Brewing aka Samuel Adams. Yeah I know, like Leinenkugel, it is nationwide, but it is also run like a microbrewery. They make all around solid beers and you can find them anywhere in town.

Harpoon Brewing and its ever popular UFO series is another Massachusetts brewery that you can find here in town and Angry Orchard brand ciders can be found in grocery stores.

The Iconic Beer of Pittsburgh, Iron City PHOTO: Stephanie Danley

Steeler fan? (raises hand) then the first thing you think is Iron City brewing. The Steel City identifies with this beer. Yuengling, Weyerbacher and Victory also come from the great state of Pennsylvania, but closer to Philly than Pittsburgh. Many of the great microbrews out of Pittsburgh, stay in the state, so its hard to get here in Florida.

So enjoy Championship weekend with an appropriate brew!

I don't have much to offer as far as what I've tried lately, there has been a particularly nasty bug running through First Coast News and I am still getting over it. Last beers I drank were at Stoutaggedon at Engine 15. The favorites were:

Oscar Blues Death by Coconut ABV 6.5% Coconut is a popular addition to stouts, because of their chocolate notes. Having said that, this beer is about as close to a Mounds bar as you can drink! Coconut is not just forward, but slapping you in the face!

Cigar City Vanilla Hazelnut Marshall Zhukov ABV 11.5% This is a serious stout. Its so dark, it looks purple! The nutty notes come out and it tastes boozy. There's a molasses quality to it. A great variation of the 'standard' Marshall Zhukov.

Engine 15 Succubus ABV 10% This new brew from Engine 15 is worth seeking out when its available. It's an Imperial American Stout and coffee is the first note you get. There is a bitterness to it, like a good cup of coffee. I love E15's Russian Imperial Stout and variant Chupacabra, but this was really close to beating those for me. According to E15's tap list, they still have this available, so give it a shot!

Cheers y'all!

