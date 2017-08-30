Chick-fil-A to drop chicken salad sandwich

(Photo: Chick-fil-A)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nothing lasts forever, not even Chick-fil-A.

The chicken sandwich chain recently announced that the beloved chicken salad sandwich will be dropped from its menus nationwide on September 30.

Chick-fil-A said customers have requested new items on the menu, which features various chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads, and more.

“The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one,” the company said in an email to TODAY. “We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants.”

Fans of the sandwich took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the loss of their favorite menu item.

Chick-fil-a discontinuing the chicken salad. Let me call and check on my grandaddy, bless his heart. — Raveena (@RaveenTheDream) August 15, 2017 @ChickfilA I have a broken heart because the store by my house said they stopped making the chicken salad sandwich, why must you be so evil — Cody Brouillard (@kiddcodyy) August 18, 2017 Seriously, @ChickfilA dropping the chicken salad sandwich was a major betrayal. Right up there with Judas, Brutus, and Anakin Skywalker. — James A McAlister (@PBandJAM3) August 15, 2017

But all hope isn’t lost for chicken salad lovers, as Chick-fil-A shared the recipe on their website.

