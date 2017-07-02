Flagler County woman crowned Miss Florida

Sara Zeng of Palm Coast was crowned 2017 Miss Florida on Saturday night.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A music education major at Florida State University can now add the title of Miss Florida to her resume.

In front of a crowd of thousands at the 82nd annual pageant, Sara Zeng of Palm Coast was crowned 2017 Miss Florida on Saturday night.



Zeng displayed a mastery of the piano and stunned the crowd in her white open backed evening gown, according to a release.

Zeng received a $20,000 scholarship for claiming the title and will now go on to the 2018 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, N.J., in September.

