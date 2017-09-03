Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they have announced they are expecting their third child.

Kensington Palace tweeted that Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum which is a very severe form of morning sickness.

Kensington Palace tweeted that Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum which is a very severe form of morning sickness.

Here's to a healthy Kate and a healthy baby!

As you may be aware, George and Charlotte of Cambridge, William and Kate's two children, are social media darlings as much as their parents are. We are excited to meet another bundle of royal joy.

