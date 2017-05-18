Running in Heels: What the fidget?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 5: In this photo illustration, a woman holds a fidget spinner, May 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Fidget spinners have become the latest toy sensation and some schools have banned them because they've become a distraction. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

Meagan Harris is the News Director for First Coast News. "Running in Heels" is a blog where Harris shares her perspective and stories as a working mom in the media.

Every day for the past two weeks my six-year-old has come home and asked for a fidget spinner.

I've said, “What?”

“A fidget spinner!” my daughter would then emphatically say through her missing front teeth.

“Everyone has one!” she would add.

Apparently, it’s all the craze. Seriously, it’s ALL the craze.

If you have a kid in elementary school then you know what I’m talking about. It has spread faster than the kindergarten stomach bug.

Now I can’t seem to escape these fidget spinners.

It’s filling my Facebook and Twitter feeds. The twirly spinners remind me of those slap bracelets I donned in elementary.

What’s the point? It’s sold as a toy to help your kid focus when they like to fidget.

And what elementary kid doesn’t fidget?

Some sites even claim these toys help children who have autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Scientists aren’t totally sold on that claim.

I asked my college roommate, Monica Sudbury, an elementary school teacher, what she thought.

Her response surprised me. She calls them more of a distraction (that’s not the surprising part) then she added that ‘mini fidget cubes’ seem better for the kids in her class with ADHD.

“They are small enough to fit in their hands. Kids can manipulate them without looking at them and it’s quiet.”

She went on to say, “I bought one for myself to help me stop biting my nails," a habit she’s had since I knew her way back when. I guess it’s hard to bite your nails when you’re holding a cube.

The good news about this craze- it’s cheap. I broke down and bought one on Amazon for a whopping four dollars. Of course, there are more expensive spinners if you are interested in going all out.

Have you tried one? I would love to hear your thoughts. You can email me mharris3@firstcoastnews.com.

