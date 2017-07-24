Wolf puppies a recent addition to St. Augustine Wild Reserve

St. Augustine Record

Deborah Warrick says her life’s work started rather unexpectedly, literally by accident.

The biologist and founder of the St. Augustine Wild Reserve broke her back skydiving in 1981, and her instructor gave her a wolf puppy as a get-well present.

“That’s what got me hooked on wolves, so I started rescuing wolves first for many, many years and got into the cats in the ’90s, and now I do a little bit of everything,” Warrick said while touring the reserve.

Warrick has been operating the reserve near the World Golf Village, and living on site, since 2000. Some of the animals have come from abusive homes, and part of the reserve’s mission is to educate people about endangered species.

