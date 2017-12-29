Website declares 'Pub subs' the country's best sandwiches

Publix (Photo: photo by Mark Batson)

Floridians have known this fact forever, but now it's official... kind of.

Thrillist.com has claimed Publix has the country's best subs. Now we all know the only way to purchase a pub-sub is by visiting one of the many grocery stores in the state.

So what exactly makes these grocery store subs so excellent? According to Thrillist. "The sandwich is not fancy, but that is precisely the appeal. Instead of being showy, they are always high-quality and reliable."

Do you agree with this claim?

Read the full article here.

