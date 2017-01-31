Ahead of her 'Powerless' premiere Thursday on NBC, Vanessa Hudgens joins Jimmy Fallon for a 'Friends' theme duet.

Must See TV!

NBC will forever be known for its primetime lineup on Thursdays that's featured hits like 'Seinfeld', 'Cheers', and of course 'Friends', over the years.

And now 'High School Musical' star Vanessa Hudgens is premiering her new comedy 'Powerless' in NBC's coveted slot this Thursday!

To celebrate, Hudgens and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon sing the memorable 'Friends' theme song together.

Enjoy below and don't miss 'Powerless' Thursday night at 8:30 on NBC 12.

Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon Sing the Friends Theme Song

