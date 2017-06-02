Oreo debuts their new jelly donut flavor

(Photo: Oreo)

If you like donuts and Oreo cookies, you better hit the aisles of Walmart this weekend.

(Photo: Oreo)

Oreo has been stepping up their flavor-game and their latest creation was revealed Friday on National Donut Day. Cue, The Jelly Donut Oreo.

The Oreo has a golden cookie outside with a raspberry center and custard outer ring. The special Oreo will be exclusive to Walmart, and hit shelves this weekend. Packages will retail for the regular Oreo price of $2.98.

© 2017 WCNC.COM